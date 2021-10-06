Bloem cops in talks with city bosses after blocking access to municipal building

Narissa Subramoney

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality acting city manager Sello More said meetings between the metro’s authorities and police officers were expected to continue for the rest of the week, after members of the metro police unit prevented employees from entering the municipality’s offices on Wednesday morning.

The officers were allegedly disgruntled because they did not receive appointment letters to resume their duties and have other concerns about their employment.

Local radio station OFM News reported that employees and citizens were seen waiting to enter the cordoned-off Bram Fisher Building.

Opposition councillors raised concerns over being denied access to their workplace.

“Many employees, and possible IEC officials, have been prohibited from entering the building since the early hours of Tuesday morning, said the DA’s Mokgadi Kganakga.

She said IEC employees were being prevented from fulfilling their mandate for the upcoming elections.

“The only thing they care about is their appointment letters, which could have been resolved in a meeting between their bosses and the municipality’s bosses,” said Kganakga.

More Metro more problems

According to More, the issues plaguing the metro police have affected residents of Mangaung at large.

He said the metro police would have to step back as the municipality was busy sorting out civil society issues, including labour.

“We are at a very advanced stage in terms of resolving the issues. We’ve met with civil society and the unions on Tuesday, and our meetings will continue today,” said More.

“I’m hopeful that we are not far from solving this matter,” he added.

