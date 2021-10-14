WATCH: Port of Richards Bay on fire for second time in two weeks

Citizen Reporter

Just seven days after a conveyor belt fire occurred at the Port of Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, another blaze has broken out in the same port, affecting the same equipment.

According to Zululand Observer, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) on Thursday morning urged port users to avoid inhaling the toxic fumes.

The fire had been burning since 7pm on Wednesday night. Despite early firefighting interventions, as of 8am on Thursday morning, the fire was still raging.

Investigations into the first conveyor belt fire, which took place last Wednesday, are still ongoing. No injuries were reported in the first blaze or the recent one, but TPT warned that its ability to service customers would be affected.

Transnet said it was now investigating both incidents.

It added that the Port of Richards Bay’s west entrance gate is temporarily closed. Users are also urged to avoid the Bayvue Precinct along Newark raid.

Edited by Nica Richards

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Zululand Observer, and was written by Tamlyn Jolly. Read the original article here.