1,200 people arrested in Gauteng during weekend police operations

Olievenhoutbosh operations

The South African Police Service (Saps) and private security companies joined forces in a weekend operation called “O Kae Molao”.

“O Kae Molao” led to the arrests of more than 1,200 suspects in a single weekend.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela led the operation when officers took to the streets in Olievenhoutbosh, Tshwane, on Saturday evening.

The operation comes after the Olievenhoutbosh community complained about crime in the area during the recent Ministerial Imbizo.

The operation included roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, and stop and search patrols. More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane.

Suspects are facing a wide range of charges ranging from car theft, possession of car breaking tools, truck hijacking, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs, common robbery, being an undocumented person, malicious property damage, driving while under the influence of alcohol, contravening the Disaster Management Act and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The team also seized a consignment of dagga, and some cars were impounded after police found the engines had been tempered with.

#sapsGP Private security companies and other law enforcement agencies joined Gauteng police during weekend operations that led to the arrest of more than 1200 suspects over the weekend. TMhttps://t.co/z02RkVr8m0 pic.twitter.com/tSptDEhIud— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) October 18, 2021

Ekurhuleni operations

At least 430 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from rape, murder, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, domestic violence, malicious damage to property, theft, defeating the ends of justice and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 235 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg, with crimes ranging from possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, theft, assault, possession of suspected stolen goods, car hijacking and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The joint intelligence-driven operations also yielded positive results in the West Rand. More than 140 suspects were arrested for crimes that include murder, reckless and negligent driving, robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ninety-eight suspects were arrested in Sedibeng for crimes that include rape, murder, being in possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol and malicious property damage.

All arrested suspects will appear in various courts this week.

