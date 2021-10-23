Community stands by Moti family as kidnapped boys still not found

Citizen Reporter

Three days on, and the four young boys who were kidnapped on their way to school in Polowane have still not been found.

Their parents, Nazim and Shakira Moti, have not yet been contacted as to the whereabouts or wellbeing of Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13 and Zia, 15, their lawyer Phillip Smit said on Friday.

Photo: Twitter

The boys were kidnapped on Wednesday while their driver was transporting them to Curro Heuwelkruin.

ALSO READ: Prayer services held in Polokwane for kidnapped Moti brothers

Two cars, a light-coloured Kia Sorento and a black Mercedes-Benz, blocked the BMW they were travelling in on the Tzaneen bypass, and kidnapped them, Westenburg station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Maimele Pilusa told Polokwane Review.

Kidnappers then forced the boys into the Mercedes-Benz and drove off, leaving the driver at the scene with the BMW.

It is believed that seven men are involved, who are currently on the run, and may not be in the Limpopo province anymore.

Prayers and support

While the family anxiously await further news, the community of Nirvana have banded together to support them.

On Friday morning, hundreds of residents gathered outside the Moti family business to pray for them.

Polokwane mayor John Mpe also encouraged the family to stay hopeful, he said in an exclusive video to Polokwane Review.

“We are on the side of the Moti family. We are praying for the children to be brought back alive and healthy,” he said.

Mpe assured the city was working with law enforcement to ensure the brother are returned safely to their family. He also encouraged community members with any information to come forward.

The seven men said to be involved in the incident are currently being sought through a large manhunt, which involves the South African Police Services’ airwing unit, as well as private security forces.

This series of articles first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review. Read the original articles here, here and here.