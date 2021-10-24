Local News

Citizen Reporter
24 Oct 2021
Students drown after attending event in Gqeberha

Citizen Reporter

The students were alleged to have been part of a group of people attending a Democratic Alliance Student Organisation event at the beach.

Saps search and rescue teams. Picture for illustration: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

One Nelson Mandela University student has drowned and another is missing after the pair went swimming in Sardinia Bay, Gqeberha on Saturday morning. 

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement the students were alleged to have been part of a group of people attending a Democratic Alliance Student Organisation event at the beach.

The two students, a male and a female, decided to go for a swim. 

The female student began experiencing difficulties while in the water, but managed to swim to shore. However, while paramedics attended to her, she passed away. 

Despite divers searching the area for hours, there was no sign of the male student. Search efforts are expected to continue on Sunday.

Neither student can be named at this stage until their families have been notified. 

Police in Walmer are investigating a case of inquest, Naidu confirmed. 

