Citizen Reporter
25 Oct 2021
Brakpan under a cloud of smoke after fire at Plastic City informal settlement

The informal settlement has become a dumping ground for waste trucks to offload garbage.

Brakpan’s air quality has been severely compromised after a fire spread to the area’s landfill site, engulfing the waste dumped there.

Thick clouds of dust and smog clung to the air as the Weltevreden landfill site, situated in Brakpan next to Plastic City in Ekurhuleni, caught fire.

The Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency services officials were on site on Monday to put out the blaze.

Preliminary investigations identified the nearby informal settlement as the possible source of fire that engulfed the waste at the Weltevreden landfill site.

Firefighters worked hard to contain the blaze as strong winds hit the area.

Plastic City informal settlement is considered to be a hotspot for informal recycling activities in the Brakpan area.

Many waste collecting trucks prefer to dump waste at the informal settlement, instead of the Weltevreden landfill site, apparently because of cost issues.

No structural damage or human injuries were reported.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

LOCAL NEWS

Gareth Cliff to be reported to SAHRC over 'racist incident'
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL NEWS

Curtain call for Eyethu Cinema? - Family in dispute over fate of historic Soweto site
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL NEWS

Students drown after attending event in Gqeberha
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL NEWS

Community stands by Moti family as kidnapped boys still not found
2 days ago
2 days ago


