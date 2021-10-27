Social media reacts after ‘mini earthquake’ hits Boksburg

Citizen Reporter

Widely publicised reports of a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the Boksburg area have shaken social media users.

The quake, although not yet confirmed by the Council for Geoscience, was published by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The exact location of the quake, according to the EMSC, was 20km east south-east of Johannesburg, and 14km south south west of Benoni.

The earthquake, reported to be around 10km deep, was said to have taken place at 11am.

According to Volcano Discovery’s website, the earthquake expelled 554kW hours worth of energy, the equivalent of 0.477 tons of TNT.

Residents in Benoni said the quake lasted about two seconds, with some reporting a second shake in a “rolling motion”.

Residents also said they felt a 30-second vibration in Kensington, whereas in Germiston, a very weak tremor was felt.

In July, a 3.6 magnitude tremor shook Katlehong, the hypocentre depth of which was 10km.

The quake was felt from Benoni to Johannesburg south.

The Council for Geoscience has not yet confirmed the earthquake, nor has their spokesperson responded to The Citizen’s requests for comment. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

