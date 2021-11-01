Local News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 Nov 2021
8:21 am

WATCH: Car crashes into petrol station in KZN

Citizen Reporter

The car that crashed into two other vehicles and a petrol pump in KZN. Photo: Supplied to Zululand Observer

A routine visit to the Engen One Stop on the N2 highway between eSikhaleni and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal became a near brush with death for those injured in a car crash on Sunday. 

According to Zululand Observer, a car drove into the petrol station’s forecourt at a high speed, ramming into a car before bouncing into another. 

Only a petrol pump was destroyed in the accident, and no deaths were reported. 

Three people were however injured, and were transported to hospital by a private ambulance. 

The car very narrowly missed a large petrol tanker parked nearby. 

City of uMhlathuze Fire and Rescue were at the scene, and a police investigation is underway, it was further reported.

Watch the terrifying footage, courtesy of Zululand Observer, below. 

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Zululand Observer’s website, written by Tamlyn Jolly. Read the original article here.

Edited by Nica Richards

