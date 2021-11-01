Denel ammunition plant ‘explosion’ turns sky orange

Calls are mounting to have the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot in Macassar, Western Cape to shut down, after the latest explosion at the facility on Sunday night.
RDM chief executive Jan-Patrol Helmsen told News24 a fire broke out, but was later contained, and that no injuries were reported.
Helmsen also said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.
Residents reported the sky lighting up on Sunday night, while others reportedly rushed to the ammunition factory after hearing an explosion.
In September 2018, a deadly explosion at the same factory results in the deaths of eight people.
The investigation into the origins of this explosion are still ongoing.
The product that caused the 2018 explosion “was an ignition propellant consisting of more than 95 percent Nitrocellulose, commonly known as Gun-cotton,” RDM said at the time.