Denel ammunition plant ‘explosion’ turns sky orange

Calls are mounting to have the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot in Macassar, Western Cape to shut down, after the latest explosion at the facility on Sunday night.

RDM chief executive Jan-Patrol Helmsen told News24 a fire broke out, but was later contained, and that no injuries were reported.

Helmsen also said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.

Reports of a "massive" explosion this evening at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition facility at Somerset West. pic.twitter.com/yFlIhIIg5p — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) October 31, 2021

Residents reported the sky lighting up on Sunday night, while others reportedly rushed to the ammunition factory after hearing an explosion.

Some people are saying it was an explosion at Denel— Diana Miguel (@thelifeofabee) October 31, 2021

I was waking on muizenburg beach and I saw a massive explosion? Im high but not that high. It was mad bright. It looked like the fucking sun— Chad Chad Chad (@3Chads) October 31, 2021

In September 2018, a deadly explosion at the same factory results in the deaths of eight people.

The investigation into the origins of this explosion are still ongoing.

The product that caused the 2018 explosion “was an ignition propellant consisting of more than 95 percent Nitrocellulose, commonly known as Gun-cotton,” RDM said at the time.