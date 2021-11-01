PICS: Seven killed in horror Limpopo crash

Citizen Reporter

A head-on collision between a VW kombi and a Hyundai sedan has resulted in the untimely deaths of seven people.

The accident took place on Monday on the N1 south outside Mokopane.

Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Reports indicate one of the two drivers lost control and drove into oncoming traffic.

Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Six of the deceased were in the sedan, while the kombi driver was traveling alone. The kombi appears to be a vehicle owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

The Department of Transport and Community Safety said since Friday, the most recent crash brought the total number of people killed on provincial roads to 15.