Citizen Reporter
2 Nov 2021
12:40 am

PICS: Seven killed in horror Limpopo crash

Reports indicate one of the two drivers lost control and drove into oncoming traffic. 

Two vehicles crashed head-on on the N1 south outside Mokopane. Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

A head-on collision between a VW kombi and a Hyundai sedan has resulted in the untimely deaths of seven people. 

The accident took place on Monday on the N1 south outside Mokopane.

Reports indicate one of the two drivers lost control and drove into oncoming traffic. 

Six of the deceased were in the sedan, while the kombi driver was traveling alone. The kombi appears to be a vehicle owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The Department of Transport and Community Safety said since Friday, the most recent crash brought the total number of people killed on provincial roads to 15. 

