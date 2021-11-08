Rand Water announces 54-hour water outage in Soweto, Randburg areas

Citizen reporter

Rand Water has announced its planned shut down of its B11 and B19 pipelines from 15 to 17 November that will see parts of Gauteng experiencing a shortage of water or low pressure.

“The shutdown forms part of Rand Water’s B19 Pipeline Augmentation Project and is the final leg of this program that will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline and therefore ensure sustainable supply of water to the consumers,” said Rand Water on Monday.

“Currently, the B19 pipeline has limited usage since it is only fully connected to the B5 pipeline. Completion of work on this shutdown will result in the total integration of three pipelines namely, the B5, B11 and B19 pipelines.

“Please note that this does not mean that there will be no supply of water during the shutdown. However, due to the duration of the shutdown some of your areas may experience shortage of water or low pressure.”

Rand Water has urged all consumers to continue using water sparingly.

Affected areas:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding.

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Soweto Areas:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit.

Johannesburg CBD:

Yeoville, Berea, Parktown , Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings