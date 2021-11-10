Water shutdown doesn’t mean no water, assures Rand Water

Nica Richards

Rand Water’s panned water shutdown on 15 to 17 November will not result in a total lack of water supply, the utility clarified in a statement on Tuesday night.

The clarification, they said, was due to a number of media reports “purporting total water cuts in the Gauteng province”.

“A planned tie-in is by no means a total cut-off of water supply.”

Rand Water initially said in their statement on Monday that the shutdown would result in a shortage of water or low pressure.

“The term ‘shutdown’ is a technical phrase which has been used over the years to describe a section of the system that may/will be affected by maintenance.

“Therefore, the use of this phrase is industry norm,” they explained.

From 15 to 17 November, water will be flowing into the system at reduced pressure and quantities.

The 21-day notice sent to all potentially affected consumers was in anticipation of water supply shortages, but by no means translates to all areas having zero access to water for two days.

What is being fixed?

The shutdown is the final leg of Rand Water’s B19 Pipeline Augmentation Project, which will increase water volumes, and result in more sustainable water supply to consumers.

When work is completed, the B19 pipeline, currently limited to only being connected to the B5 pipeline, will be integrated with three pipelines, namely the B5, B11 and B19 pipelines.

Rand Water’s distribution network involves more than 3,300km of pipelines, some of which date back to 1907.

It supplies up to 10 million people in a 18,000 square kilometre service area, which includes 95% of Gauteng, as well as parts of the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

Much of this network is made of faulty and ageing infrastructure, which is slowly being replaced with state-of-the-art plumbing technology.

This does however mean occasional water shutdowns, in order to accommodate much-needed upgrades.

Replacing the network will cost R4 billion, but is a necessary evil, in order for it to fulfil its mandate of providing drinking water that is SANS 241: 2015 compliant and is not corrosive to plumbing systems.

Areas to be affected

The following areas will likely experience a shortage of water supply or low water pressure from 15 to 17 November:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding.

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Soweto Areas:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit.

Johannesburg CBD:

Yeoville, Berea, Parktown , Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings.

Residents are urged to use water sparingly.

