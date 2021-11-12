WATCH: Firefighter electrocuted by illegal connection while fighting Durban blaze

Gareth Cotterell

A firefighter was electrocuted while trying to put out a large fire at a building in Clairwood, Durban, on Thursday night.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire started just after 8pm. It is suspected that it started at the informal settlement next to the building, according to Arrive Alive.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found to be the informal settlement and bush on fire next to the building,” said Garrith Jamieson, the spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

“One fireman sustained a minor electrocution and was treated on the scene by paramedics and returned to work,” added Jamieson.

The firefighter’s injury is suspected to have been from illegal electricity connections in the area, according to Arrive Alive.

ALSO READ: Tshwane house fire: Four adults, 6-year-old die in blaze

Jamieson said the fire was contained just after 9pm. Several homes in the informal settlement were also destroyed by the fire.

The exact circumstances of how the fire started and how the firefighter was electrocuted are being investigated by the South African Police Services (Saps).

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to partner with the metro to rid communities of illegal electricity connections, according to News24.

“The city will conduct an assessment of the damage and commence with the process of providing relief to those affected,” eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

Taxi on fire

Earlier on Thursday, Netcare 911 responded to a minibus taxi on fire under the M41 bridge in Umhlanga, Durban.

When medics arrived they found the taxi engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out by the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services.

According to passengers, the vehicle caught alight while on its way to Phoenix. None of the taxi’s occupants were injured.

NOW READ: Centurion woman asked for billing address after reporting fire