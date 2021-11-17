Local News

News South Africa Local News

Caxton Reporter
1 minute read
17 Nov 2021
11:48 am

Condolences for Jannie du Plessis after one-year-old son’s death

Caxton Reporter

It has been reported that the boy drowned in their swimming pool at home.

Jannie du Plessis one-year-old son drowns in the family pool. Picture: Facebook

The one-year-old son of former Springbok rugby player Jannie du Plessis has drowned on his father’s birthday.

Toks van der Linde, also a former Bok, expressed his condolences on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In the post, he said, “Please pray for Jannie du Plessis and his family. His son of one-year-old drowned last night. My heart is broken broken broken.”

ALSO READ: Tragedy hits former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and family

It has been reported that the boy drowned in their swimming pool at home.

In a Facebook post, Van der Linde said the boy was christened on Sunday and drowned on his father’s birthday.

The 2007 World Cup-winning prop turned 39 on Tuesday.

The Potchefstroom Dorp Rugbyklub extended its condolences to the family.

“We are praying for peace and acceptance from our heavenly father. We also ask our Creator for strength to recover and the ability to answer difficult questions from scripture.”

The Krugersdorp News wishes to express its condolences to the family.

This article was originally written by Natasha Pretorius and published on the Krugersdorp News, a division of Caxton Publishing.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL NEWS

Tragedy hits former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and family
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL NEWS

Students drown after attending event in Gqeberha
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

Toddler drowns after falling into uncovered manhole in Cape Town
3 months ago
3 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Western Cape man drowns at Herolds Bay
5 months ago
5 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL NEWS

Tragedy hits former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and family
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL NEWS

Students drown after attending event in Gqeberha
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

Toddler drowns after falling into uncovered manhole in Cape Town
3 months ago
3 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Western Cape man drowns at Herolds Bay
5 months ago
5 months ago