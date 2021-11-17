Condolences for Jannie du Plessis after one-year-old son’s death

Caxton Reporter

The one-year-old son of former Springbok rugby player Jannie du Plessis has drowned on his father’s birthday.

Toks van der Linde, also a former Bok, expressed his condolences on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In the post, he said, “Please pray for Jannie du Plessis and his family. His son of one-year-old drowned last night. My heart is broken broken broken.”

ALSO READ: Tragedy hits former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and family

It has been reported that the boy drowned in their swimming pool at home.

In a Facebook post, Van der Linde said the boy was christened on Sunday and drowned on his father’s birthday.

The 2007 World Cup-winning prop turned 39 on Tuesday.

The Potchefstroom Dorp Rugbyklub extended its condolences to the family.

“We are praying for peace and acceptance from our heavenly father. We also ask our Creator for strength to recover and the ability to answer difficult questions from scripture.”

Ons dink aan Jannie en Vrou en hul Familie in hierdie tragiese tyd.

Ons bid berusting en ontferming van Ons Hemelse Vader op hulle neer. Ons Vra ook Ons Skepper vir krag om vir Herstel en die vermoë om swaar vrae se andwoorde in die Skrif en Gebed te kry.— Potchefstroom Dorp Rugbyklub ???????????????? (@PotchDorp_RK) November 17, 2021

The Krugersdorp News wishes to express its condolences to the family.

This article was originally written by Natasha Pretorius and published on the Krugersdorp News, a division of Caxton Publishing.