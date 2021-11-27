PICS: Emotional prayer session for Len Cloete held in Pretoria

Xanet Scheepers

A public prayer session was held for Len Cloete on Saturday at the Collage Christian Church in Elarduspark in the east of Pretoria.

Cloete remains in a coma after he was shot in the head by police during an altercation at Muldersdrift Misty Hills hotel on 13 November.

During an interview with a local radio station on November 19, Cloete’s wife Chantal said that her husband was still on life support and that doctors would slowly start bringing him out of sedation to assess the damage to his brain.

The bullet is still lodged in his head.

“We are taking it hour by hour, day by day. He is my best friend, he must make it,” Chantal said during the interview.

Cloete’s friends, family and “believers” held an intimiate prayer session for him on Saturday morning.

Chantal took to Facebook to share emotional pictures from the day saying that “in times of emotional or physical hardship, it’s easy to feel hopeless but as the bible says ‘With God all things are possible’.”

Chantal Cloete and her daughter at Len’s prayer session on Saturday. Picture: Facebook | Chantal Cloete

“Lord you are good and your mercies endure forever. We ask for healing from all illness as you have promised to always be our healer,” she added.

Blue and white balloons were released during the prayer session, carried away by the wind while a gospel song played in the background.

Chantal penned an emotional letter to her husband earlier this week saying that she can see he is still fighting, wanting to know how they came to be in “this living hell”.

She also writes that Len always said this sort of thing would be his worst nightmare.

“Now I’m trapped inside that nightmare with you and I would give anything for somebody to come and wake us up. I can’t imagine the pain you must be in, nor the thoughts, emotions and fears that you’re struggling with inside. I wish I could make it better for you but I’m completely helpless.”

Chantal told concerned friends on Facebook earlier this week that Len’s condition remains critical and that he is still in a coma.