PICS: Four goslings rescued after being stuck on Randburg highway

A mother Egyptian goose and her four goslings were lucky to survive unforgiving Johannesburg traffic, after finding themselves on the highway near Malibongwe Drive earlier this month.

After receiving a few calls from concerned motorists, the Randburg SPCA moved swiftly to the area to help the animals.

SPCA kennel manager, Cynthia Bezuidenhout told Randburg Sun they received calls from the public about the animals, and immediately sent out staff members to assist.

Photo: Facebook/Randburg SPCA

The gosling rescue in action. Photo: Facebook/Randburg SPCA

“Our driver Sibone Witbooi rushed out with one of the kennel staff Elvis Makhubedu to try and get the mom and the babies,” she said.

The rescue effort was helped by National Social Insurance and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

However, Bezuidenhout said the mother goose flew away.

The JMPD then slowed down traffic to allow the Randburg SPCA to put the goslings in a cage.

The JMPD and Emer-G-Med staff helping slow down traffic to help the goslings. Photo: Facebook/Randburg SPCA

Bezuidenhout said in cases such as this, rescued animals are moved to a rehabilitation facility, where they are monitored and released.

Photo: Facebook/Randburg SPCA

“The goslings were checked out and were in good health and sent to a rehabilitation centre.

“We are extremely grateful for the assistance, and very happy it was a great rescue and that the animals are safe.”

Goose rescues are not uncommon, especially in the Malibongwe Drive area.

Earlier this year, Owl Rescue Centre’s Brendan Murray told TimesLIVE after a similar rescue they see up to 30 such cases each year.

Murray said geese often nest nearby, and get stuck on their way to or from a dam.

If you see goslings or any animals in distress in the Randburg area, make sure to contact the Randburg SPCA, on 011 462 1610/1650.

Edited by Nica Richards

This article was first published on Caxton publication Randburg Sun’s website, by Phathu Luvhengo. Read the original article here.