Buthelezi urges Zulu royal family supporters not to go to court next week

Narissa Subramoney

Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in his capacity as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, has appealed to royal family supporters not to attend next week’s court proceedings set to be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Buthelezi and His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini will not be present in court due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

“His Majesty the King, and all parties, in this case, are well-represented by Senior Counsel. There is no need for the King or me to be present at Court, and our absence will not be prejudicial in any way,” said Buthelezi in a statement.

Next week’s court battle involves two matters brought by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu (MaDlamini), the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

MaDlamini is claiming 50% of the royal estate, saying she was married to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in community of property – with the remaining five wives sharing the rest.

The second matter was filed by two of the king’s daughters with MaDlamini.

Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu allege that the King’s last will is fraudulent, in relation to the “handling and signature of the document”.

These matters were consolidated and were set down for hearing in December 2021. But, the hearing was postponed due when the presiding judge took ill.

The matter will now be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 January 2022.

Buthelezi reminded supporters that the courtroom is small and cannot host large numbers of people in any case.

He said it is illogical for crowds to gather outside the court, either to give moral support to the King or for any other reason.

“This will risk lives and may be construed as an act of civil disobedience in light of the duty of all citizens to observe the precautions laid down by Government,” said Buthelezi.

