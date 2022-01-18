Four bridges deemed ‘dangerous’ to cross in Olievenhoutbosch

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane (COT) Human Settlements Department and Roads and Transport Department says at least four bridges in Olievenhoutbosch are too dangerous to cross.

The department is now working towards implementing measures to assist Olievenhoutbosch Ext 60 residents.

Recent heavy rainfall damaged a low-lying bridge in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 60, which has subsequently compromised the safety of those residents attempting to cross the bridge.

“Following a multistakeholder site visit in the area, which included City officials, ward councillors and community leaders, we found that the main affected bridge is not suitable for use during the rainy season,” said COT‘s councillor Abel Tau.

The crossing, although referred to as a bridge, was never constructed to serve as a bridge, as it is only viable for crossing during the dry season.

Picture – Supplied.

“Upon further inspection, we found that, overall, there are four bridges that can be identified as dangerous,” said Tau.

“In the interim, our Regional Operations Centre will provide barriers during flooding, so no resident may attempt to cross the bridge.”

The Regional Operations Centre will further provide signage marking the bridge as dangerous during flooding.

Internal processes to construct the main bridge are at an advanced stage.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] City of Tshwane fast tracking efforts to build safe bridges for Olievenhoutbosch community. @AbelTau1 pic.twitter.com/C87KiN87Y8— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) January 18, 2022

The department has commenced with drafting tender documents to procure a contractor, subject to the approval of the designs by the Roads and Transport Department.

“It is important to note that it takes a minimum of 90 days to conclude a public tender process,” said Tau.

This means that we can expect the construction of the bridge to commence around May this year.

“I would like to assure the affected community that this matter is receiving urgent attention and has been prioritised by my department,” he concluded.

NOW READ: We’re tired of crime: Olievenhoutbosch residents tell Cele