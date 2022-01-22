Seven dead after two bakkies collide in Vanderbijlpark crash

Citizen Reporter

Seven people succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark.

The crash took place early on Saturday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found two wrecked bakkies in the middle of the road.

Six men and a woman between the ages of 14 and 30 years were found lying in the back and front of one of the bakkies. They were all declared dead at the scene.

Two male passengers, one from each vehicle, sustained serious injuries, and were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been established, but local authorities were investigating.

Durban crash leaves child with amputation

In an unrelated accident, this time in Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal, a serious accident took place on Friday night, in which several pedestrians were run over.

The pedestrian crash in the Durban CBD on Friday night. Photo: Arrive Alive

Emer-G-Med paramedics found a 12-year-old girl in a critical condition after her foot had been amputated in the accident.

After receiving advanced life support intervention, she was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

