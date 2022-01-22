Two drownings reported in Potchefstroom quarry dam in one week

Citizen Reporter

Two young boys have drowned in separate fatal incidents at a quarry dam in Ikageng, Potchefstroom in the North West in one week.

ER24 paramedics were called to the dam last Saturday, after reports that a 14-year-old boy had gone missing while swimming in the dam.

South African Police Service (Saps) divers at the scene found the boy’s body, but he was declared dead by paramedics.

On Friday, ER24 paramedics returned to the dam, this time after an 8-year-old boy had disappeared while swimming in the quarry.

Again, Saps divers retrieved the boy’s body, but nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations into both incidents are being carried out by local authorities.

Free State mine dam drownings

Earlier this month, an inquest docket was opened after two young boys who went swimming in a mine dam in Bronville, Free State drowned.

This after a 5-year-old experienced difficulties after venturing too deep, eyewitnesses told police.

While struggling to get out of the dam, the boy’s 7-year-old brother tried to rescue him. Both boys then reportedly disappeared, and later drowned.

