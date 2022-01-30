Four killed in car accident on the N18 highway in North West

Lethabo Malatsi

Four people died when two cars were involved in an accident on the N18 highway in Taung, North West, on Sunday.

The accident involved a Toyota Tazz and a VW Polo.

“A Toyota Tazz with five occupants – two males and three females was travelling from the direction of Maphoitsile to Mokasa 1 in Taung and a VW Polo with two male occupants was travelling from Taung to Hartswater,” North West department of public safety and transport spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi told IOL.

Moremi said it is suspected the Polo hit the Tazz when the driver of the Tazz did not stop before crossing the highway.

The four people that died were all occupants of the Tazz. They were declared dead at the scene.

The fifth passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The two male occupants of the Polo sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

Five-car collision leaves five dead

The fatal accident in the North West comes after at least five people were killed in a five-car crash on Friday, resulting the closure of the N1 towards Limpopo.

Five vehicles collided just before 10am on the N1 between Kranskop Toll plaza and Polokwane leaving five people dead and several others injured.

According to Arrive Alive, four patients had already succumbed to their numerous injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

“Four other patients were found to be in a critical condition. Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.

“Unfortunately, during treatment, one critical patient succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead,” the road safety company said in a statement.

