Videos: Child among five killed after fuel tanker and car collide in Kibler Park

Five people, including a child, have died and two others were injured after a fuel tanker and a car collided in the Kibler Park, Ekurhuleni, area late on Wednesday night.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi told Alberton Record the collision caused the tanker’s cargo to catch fire.

Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni EMS were at the scene, as well as ER24 paramedics.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the truck was lying on its side next to the car in the middle of the intersection of Swartkoppies and Kliprivier roads.

Ntladi said the five occupants of the car were burnt beyond recognition, and declared dead at the scene. One of the deceased was a child.

The tanker driver and assistant were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Alberton Record reports there were around 50 firefighters attending to the scene with 11 fire engines from Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

Using specialised vehicles, the blaze was eventually extinguished.

Ntladi said EMS personnel are bracing themselves for an increase in serious accidents following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are still underway. Swartkoppies road remained closed until investigations were completed.

