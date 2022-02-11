Parly’s environment committee probes iSimangaliso shooting and UPL

Citizen Reporter

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries wants answers about a shooting incident at KZN’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is planning an oversite visit to UPL in Durban.

The committee received briefings from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, the Provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park this week.

On 12 November 2021, there was a shooting incident between rangers and poachers at Tewate in iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

One person was shot, and, to date, the body has not been found.

The committee also heard that evidence (the poacher’s boat) was destroyed while the police were in attendance.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi wanted Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to explain why a particular ‘Mduli’ family was involved again in this incident.

“The family has since requested an independent inquiry into the latest incident,” said Muthambi.

The committee also wanted Ezemvelo Wildlife to explain how it was helping local communities battle unemployment, poverty and inequality, which is very high in these areas, and people often risk their lives to feed their families.

The department has promised to send the committees the register of small-scale fishers in the area.

The committee also heard that there had been 72 poaching incidents in the area, and 25 of these involved firearms.

They’ve asked the committee to submit a report on these cases.

Portfolio committee to visit UPL in Durban

Several concerned community groups and businesses told the committee they were not happy with how the UPL chemical spill was handled.

The UPL fire incident took place during the July riots.

The departments of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries; Health; police; eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, the Interim Multi-Stakeholder Forum and non-governmental and community-based organisations such as Groundwork, the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), representatives of Blackburn Village, Phoenix and Cornubia and the Sugarcane Farmers Association briefed the committee.

There were allegations from SDCEA’s Desmond D’Sa that local communities were not made aware of any information relating to the impact of the fire on the environment and surrounding communities, nor have they been able to ask any questions of UPL.

Furthermore, community members who were tested at the UPL clinic were not informed which tests were being done, and they were also unsure of the future impact on their health.

D’Sa also informed the committee that staff who work at the UPL clinic had been asked to sign a secrecy document.

Jeremy Ridl of the Interim Multi-Stakeholder Forum told the committee that no meaningful public engagement has occurred with affected communities.

Zameer Khan of Phoenix informed the committee that fishermen’s livelihoods had been affected by the chemical spillage, which reached the Umhlanga estuary.

Neither the government nor UPL has provided any assistance concerning compensation for their loss of income.

The police reported that a case had been opened against UPL at the Verulam Saps office on charges relating to the Environmental Act.

The investigation is ongoing as several specialists’ reports are still outstanding. No arrests have been made as yet.

The department updated the committee that the “polluter pays” principle is effective.

So far, over 18 million kilograms of solid waste, over 58 million litres of liquid and 3,900 kilograms of dead fish have been removed from the area.

The committee after that received presentations from St Lucia business, tourism and community stakeholders on the environmental, social and economic impact of the closing of the St Lucia estuary.

The committee heard from farmers that they require assistance to continue farming, as they cannot grow crops because of the flooding.

Small-scale fishers also informed the committee that due to the closure of the river mouth, their livelihoods are threatened as there are not enough fish.

Mr Robbie Hanson, a marine scientist, told the committee that marine species such as the flathead mullet, which was once in abundance, have become extinct.

Tourism business owners and the ratepayers’ association told the committee that due to the estuary being closed, fishing and other events are no longer being held, which used to attract many visitors to the area.

Tourism numbers have fallen, and the community needs the estuary opened again so that the area will flourish once again.

The chairperson informed the meeting that the committee would visit UPL in Durban and St Lucia as part of its oversight to hold follow-up engagements with affected stakeholders.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

