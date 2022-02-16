PICS: How to navigate months’ long Limpopo road closures

Citizen Reporter

Major traffic disruptions are expected along parts of the N1 north in Limpopo over the next five months, to construct a tie-in of a new road.

The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) said in a statement the roadworks were necessary to construct the new Ring Road into the existing N1 between the old R572 intersection and the temporary deviation intersection to the R572 1.2km further north.

Image: Supplied

Construction began on Tuesday, and is expected to continue until 31 July.

The N1 will be completely closed between the above mentioned points, Sanral northern region project manager Hennie Kotze said.

Motorists and commuters using the N1 in both directions, as well as people needing to travel along the R572 from the N1 will be affected. Access to and from Elias Ramuthivheli Street to these routes will also need to be diverted.

Traffic diversions

From Musina along the N1 towards Beitbridge and the R572

Road users will be diverted opposite China Mall onto a deviation at the first intersection. Turn right at the first intersection and continue towards intersection 2.

At intersection 2, commuters traveling towards Beitbridge will continue straight and eventually merge with the existing N1 at intersection 3.

Those on their way to the R572 will take the left slip lane at intersection 2, and eventually merge with the R572 along the current deviation.

Intersection 1 From Musina along the N1 towards Beitbridge and the R572. Image: Supplied

Intersection 2 From R572 to Musina, Beitbridge & Elias Ramuthivheli Street. Image: Supplied

From Beitbridge on the N1 towards the R572 and Musina

Road users will be diverted to the right due to the existing N1 being permanently closed. Those on their way to the R572 can continue to intersection 2 and use the right turning lane at the intersection.

After stopping and turning right, continue along the R572 deviation until it merges with the R572.

Those travelling towards Musina along the N2 can continue through intersection 2.

At intersection 1, they will take the sharp left turning lane and go through another sharp right turn, opposite China Mall. Here they will merge with the existing N1 to Musina.

From the R572 to Musina, Beitbridge and Elias Ramuthivheli Street

From the R572 in the direction of Musina, use the existing deviation just past the Sediba diesel depot and truck stop. Continue along the deviation until the first new temporary intersection.

After stopping, road users going towards Musina and Elias Ramuthivheli Street will take a sharp right, and after a second stop and another right turn into the intersection, will join the N1 Beitbridge Musina traffic.

Those heading for Beitbridge will take the slip lane after the first stop to the left, joining the N1 Musina Beitbridge traffic.

At the next intersection, intersection 1, road users heading for Musina will take a slip lane to the left and take a sharp right turn opposite China Mall before joining the existing N1 towards Musina.

Road users heading for Elias Ramuthivheli Street will continue straight through the intersection and after stopping, travel straight into Elias Ramuthivheli Street.

Intersection 3 From Beitbridge along the N1 towards the R572 & Musina. Image: Supplied

“Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation and patience of road users during the construction period.”

Kotze appealed for motorists to approach all construction areas with caution, reduce speed, and always be wary of pedestrians and construction workers.

“We will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible,” said Kotze.

Compiled by Nica Richards.