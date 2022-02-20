PICS: Man seriously injured, home and cars damaged after house fire in Florida

Citizen Reporter

One person sustained serious burn wounds after an explosion resulted in a house fire breaking out in Florida, Roodepoort on Saturday.

Roodepoort Record reports the injured man was hosting a birthday party for his daughter when the fire broke out at his home.

Eyewitnesses said the party was coming to an end, and while parents were collecting their children, a large explosion could be heard coming from the house.

ALSO READ: Centurion resident loses four cars during house fire

City of Johannesburg EMS, Emergency Control South Africa and ComMed were at the scene, and the fire was put out roughly two hours after the explosion.

City of Joburg EMS extinguishing the blaze. Photo: Roodepoort Record

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Roodepoort Record

The injured man was transported to hospital, and two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The blast, for which the source has not yet been determined, destroyed a significant portion of the family home, as well as four cars parked in the driveway.

Some of the cars damaged after an explosion and subsequent fire. Photo: Roodepoort Record

Record reports neighbours have provided the family with temporary provisions while they recover from the incident.

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told the publication the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“We encourage all our residents to look after any devices which might cause fire incidents at home, and to not leave them unattended while in use, so that we can prevent fires at home”.

NOW READ: Tshwane house fire: Four adults, 6-year-old die in blaze

Edited by Nica Richards. This article first appeared on Caxton publication Roodepoort Record, by Jarryd Westerdale. Read the original article here.