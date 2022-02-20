Pretoria East water outage: Supply restored ahead of schedule

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water has restored the water supply to parts of Pretoria East on Sunday, earlier than expected.

Tshwane City Water and Sanitation MMC Phillip Nel said:

“Rand Water reported that they have just completed their repairs of the Vlakfontein Reservoir system, earlier than the original ETR of 19:00 this evening”.

Water supply in Pretoria East

Water levels are already increasing at the Vlakfontein reservoirs and City of Tshwane residents should expect water to start pumping to reservoirs later on Sunday.

“This should help restore water sooner to residents, however, we will keep monitoring the situation and provide additional communication once our reservoirs actually start to receive water pumped from Rand Water’s system,” said Nel.

The affected reservoirs are:

• Carina Street

• Constantia Park

• Cornwall Hill

• Grootfontein

• Parkmore

• Monument Park

• Mamelodi

As with the outage two weeks ago, residents can expect a gradual restoration of water to all affected areas.

“Residents are reminded to conserve water when it returns to their taps to assist with restoring water to all residents as fast as possible.

“We will communicate again this evening with the status of the water supply situation,” said Nel.

Rand Water closed off the water supply from the Vlakfontein Reservoir – which supplies parts of regions three, four and six in the eastern part of Pretoria – on Friday evening.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Tshwane water update: Reservoir levels improve