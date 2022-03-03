West Coast red tide leads to tonnes of dead lobster

Citizen Reporter

Hundreds of tonnes of west coast lobster have been forced out of the ocean due to harmful algal bloom, also known as red tide.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that at least 500 tonnes of lobster walkouts had been reported thus far.

The past few weeks saw algal bloom buildup in the St Helena Bay region, which has since spread about 60 kilometres, to affect nearby Elands Bay, Lambert’s Bay and Doring Bay.

Contingency plans in place

The DFFE, along with local communities, police, the South African National Defence Force, West Coast and Cedarberg municipalities have embarked on clean-up and lobster rescue operations.

All live lobster washed up due to the red tide will be rehabilitated before being returned to the ocean when the algal bloom has abated.

Residents have been urged not to consume any washed up marine life.

What is red tide?

Red tide, typical in mid to late summer, occurs when a group of phytoplankton, made up of microscopic plants, decays.

When this specific group of plankton, called dinoflagellates, dies, it causes low oxygen conditions. This in turn causes marine mortalities and mass walkouts due to the lack of oxygen.

The DFFE said the risk of light westerly winds predicted over the next few days increases the likelihood of even more mortalities.

The reason people must refrain from eating marine life washed up is because dinoflagellates can produce toxins that can build up in shellfish.

This can be harmful to humans if consumed.

Animals typically impacted by red tide include shrimp, lobster, sponges, sea urchins, crabs and other shellfish.

Larger marine animals such as turtles, dolphins and birds can also be affected by red tide.

Compiled by Nica Richards.