What to expect from this week’s KZN N3 toll route closures

Citizen Reporter

The N3 toll route near Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed intermittently from 10am today until Wednesday.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said all north and southbound lanes of the N3 toll route will be closed at two hour intervals in the Lions River interchange area, in order for Eskom to finalise work on overhead transmission lines and conductors which supply electricity to the area.

Eskom’s work began in the Lions River area in August last year. A 579km stretch of road was affected by intermittent closures between mid-August and September 2021.

The table indicating N3 toll route closures from Monday to Wednesday. Photo: Twitter/@N3Route

ALSO READ: What to know about KZN N3 road closures

Traffic diversions

N3TC warned all road users must prepare for traffic delays on the N3 toll route and the R103.

Heavy vehicles will be stacked in north directions on the N3 toll route for each two-hour interval.

Light motor vehicles will be diverted via the R103 for approximately 45 kilometres.

Northbound traffic heading towards Johannesburg will be diverted at the Howick/Midmar interchange.

Southbound traffic towards Durban will be diverted at the Nottingham Road interchange.

Safety upgrades

In April, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced the start of construction on section two of the N3, between Cato Ridge and Dardanelles.

The R1.45 billion upgrade, set to take place over 48 months, is to turn the existing four-lane dual carriageway into an eight-lane one for 6.4km.

This is to beef up capacity on the busy road and improve lighting. It will also include a road-over rail bridge.

In addition, the R103 – which runs next to the N3 – will also be upgraded, with a new section to be constructed between the Camperdown interchange and the existing stretch of the R103.

Sanral said the upgrade was also needed due to high accident rates and poor pavement conditions.