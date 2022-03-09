One killed, three critical in Gauteng car crash

Citizen Reporter

A woman died and three others were wounded when two vehicles collided on Barrage Road in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday night.

According to ER24 paramedics, the accident involved two light motor vehicles.

One of the vehicles was found in the middle of the road with four female occupants trapped inside.

The other vehicle came to a halt on the side of Barrage road.

The women were rescued by the medics, who used specialised rescue equipment.

One of the three women succumbed to her injuries, and othesr were left critically injured.

“Once released, the women were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Sebokeng Provincial hospital for urgent care”, the ER24 medics said.

“It is understood that another service on the scene treated other patients from the second vehicle”, ER24 medics further said.

19 family members killed in head-on collision between taxi and truck

The Vanderbijlpark crash comes after a horrific head-on collision claimed the lives of nineteen family members in the North West in February.

The collision involved a taxi and a truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke.

It was reported the family was returning from a family gathering in Bloemhof and were on their way home to Ipelegeng Location in Schweizer-Reneke.

Limpopo head-on collision leaves 12 people dead, 8 injured

In an unrelated incident in January, twelve people died while eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater Iveco bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo.

It was alleged the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a 22 seater Mercedes Benz bus.

“The bus burst into flames and eleven occupants trapped inside were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact. Eight people survived, six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.”

