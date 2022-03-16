WATCH: Ladysmith CBD slowly reopening after another bout of flooding

Citizen Reporter

Ladysmith found itself once again having to side-step flooded streets, this time owed to faulty or missing valves affecting storm water drainage in the area.

Northern Natal News reports check valves are meant to prevent river water from flowing back down drain outlets which pour into the Klip River when it is full.

Poor maintenance coupled with non-functioning, and in some cases missing valves, as well as high river and dam levels, are the reasons behind the town’s latest bout of floods in the lower CBD.

The main roads affected were Lyell, Alexandra, King, Forbes and Queen streets, which were completely closed.

Water levels first began rising on Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon, almost reached levels experienced earlier this year when the Klip River burst its banks.

Police in Ladysmith assisting with flooded roads. Photo: Northern Natal News

By Wednesday morning, the lower CBD roads were declared open to traffic.

However, water levels in the Klip River remain dangerously high.

January floods

Heavy bouts of sustained rainfall led to flash floods in the Ladysmith CBD earlier this year, with rescue services in boats rescuing scores of people trapped or stranded.

A number of businesses and houses were under water.

The flooding also meant water could not be pumped and supplied to communities.

