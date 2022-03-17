Unwavering ANC support in rural Eastern Cape as it retains wards in by-election

Getrude Makhafola

The governing ANC continues to enjoy support in the rural Eastern Cape after it retained two wards in this week’s by-election.

Voter turnout was low during by-elections that took place in the Eastern Cape’s Chris Hani region and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

In the Eastern Cape, ward 5 in Intsika Yethu and ward 1 in Engcobo in the Chris Hani district were left vacant after deaths of both ANC councillors Nolwazi Nyandana and Aphiwe Zihlangu respectively.

The ANC amassed 91% or 1 098 votes in Wednesday’s by-election from a 34.76% voter turnout.

The EFF was second with just over 5%, followed by the UDM at 1.75%. In Engcobo, 94,79 % of the votes went to the ANC.

ALSO READ: IEC probes fraud ahead of by-elections in the Northern Cape

The EFF and the UDM shared the rest of few remaining votes, with the UDM taking 3.19% and EFF just over 2%.

The results showed the overwhelming support for the ANC in the rural areas of the vast province, despite its declining voter support in other provinces. Mpumalanga’s by-elections took place in Pixley Ka Seme and Thaba Chweu municipalities.

The ANC, ACDP, EFF and AUM contested ward 6 in Thaba Chweu, previously held by ANC’s councillor who resigned.

The AUM (African Unified Movement) councillor Pau Mokgosinyane snatched the seat from the ANC, taking 702 votes (47, 57%) against the ANC’s 514 (34,8%). The EFF came third taking 15.3% (222 votes).

ANC councillor Happy Maseko managed to retain ward 8 for the governing party at Pixley Ka Seme. Maseko received 861 votes, APEMO got 437, followed by the EFF with 75 votes.

Voter turnout was 40.3%.

NOW READ: ANC in Joburg ‘humbled’ by voters’ support in by-elections