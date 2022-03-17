Suspect arrested for burglary and arson at Central University of Technology

Kgomotso Phooko

One suspect was arrested while another got away after the pair allegedly set fire to a storeroom at the Central University of Technology earlier this week.

A male suspect managed to escape while the female suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigations.

A case of burglary at business premises and arson was opened at Parkweg police station.

According to the report, the two suspects allegedly broke into the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein and set a storeroom in Goddard street part of the campus on fire.

According to a statement released by the SAPS, a security officer at the university was called to the scene to assist with the two suspects who are alleged to have forced their way into the storeroom and setting it on fire.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the break-in are unknown at this point.

The 21-year-old suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday 18 March 2022.

Police hunt for ex-MK member who set fire to ANC Mpumalanga offices

Police in Mbombela, Mpumalanga are looking for a middle-aged man who doused ANC provincial offices with petrol before setting it on fire.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the individual arrived at the premises on Thursday, requesting help from staffers in the office.

“He arrived in the morning, and when the office staff told him they were unable to assist him, he reached inside a bag he was carrying and took out a bottle filled with petrol.

“He then poured it on the floor and lit a match, setting the building ablaze.”

No one was injured in the incident. A case of arson was opened by the police.

According to provincial ANC convenor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the man is known to staffers as he frequents the office.

Additional information by Getrude Makhafola

