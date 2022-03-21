Four injured, hundreds displaced after Pretoria shack fire

Citizen Reporter

At least four people have been injured and hundreds more left destritute after a fire broke at Cemetery View informal settlement in Woodlands east of Pretoria early on Monday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso told Pretoria Rekord the fire has destroyed an estimated 400 shacks.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene to find multiple shacks ablaze, with flames more than 20 metres high.

“Multiple explosions of what is thought to be gas cylinder bottles could be heard during firefighting operations that were carried out during windy conditions.”

The fire was contained after a few hours, and assessments are currently underway to determine the exact number of households affected.

Fire officials have also reportedly been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

“Disaster management and social development officials are on the ground conducting the assessment and a local church is sheltering some of those affected.

“Three people, gender and age not yet determined, were transported by private ambulance services; one apparently in a critical condition and the other three in stable conditions,” Mabaso said.

NGO SA Care for Life has called for aid in the form of food and blankets for those affected by the fire.

The organisation’s managing director Sanet Fagan also pleaded with donors to help with clothing, pots and bedding.

Cemetery View and neighbouring Plastic View settlements have long struggled with devastating fires, some of which have claimed lives.

Since 2018, there have been almost 10 fires between the two areas.

The main reason for fires are poor shack demarcations, which is why a single fire ends up affecting so many households.

