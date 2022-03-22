Collision in Somerest West leaves two men in critical condition

Citizen Reporter

A collision left two men critically injured on the N2 in Somerest West, Western Cape.

Western Cape based ER24 paramedics were summoned to the accident scene at about 03:30 on Monday.

Upon arrival, the medics found a light motor vehicle wrecked in the centre median; with two men seen lying a few metres away from the wrecked car.

“It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and come to a stop in the centre median. One man climbed out of the vehicle and attempted to stop a passing vehicle when he was struck by another light motor vehicle,” medics reported.

Both men are in a critical condition. However, the man struck by a car has more severe injuries

Horror crash on N1

This comes after a collision incident over the weekend that killed two people and left one with serious injuries.

The accident took place on the N1 north after Rivonia offramp in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Paramedics found the twisted remains of a vehicle occupying the width of the roadway.

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway; and two people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead.

A third person was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to a specialist facility.

Head-on collision

Another head-on collision on Friday [last week] claimed the lives of two people and left three children injured.

The incident involved two bakkies on the R38, approximately 18km outside Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The head-on collision left a man and woman fatally wounded; and two boys and an 11-year-old girl critically injured.

It was reported that a man and woman were seen lying trapped inside the one bakkie; two children were lying on the back of the vehicle while another child was lying on the road a short distance away.

Both the man and woman succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene; and the three children were in a critical condition.

