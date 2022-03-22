Rand Water schedules 24-hour water shutdown

Kgomotso Phooko

Rand Water has scheduled the planned shutdown of its F34 pipeline from 23 March to 24 March 2022.

The shutdown project has been initiated to tie in the newly installed F46 pipeline to the existing F34 pipeline.

The shutdown for both F34 and F46 Pipelines will be scheduled for tomorrow from 5am to 5am on Wednesday.

“The project which consists of three tie-ins is situated in Fairlands and stretches to Weltervreden Park.” said the utility.

The utility said the first tie-in is located at Corner Jim Fouche Road and JG Strydom Road, the second tie-in will be at Corner Cornelius Street and JG Strydom Road and the third tie in will be at the Johannesburg Water Corrimor Reservoir.

Water tanks will be provided where necessary

Rand water said the tie-ins will be executed concurrently.

They said they have formally informed the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) of the planned shutdown in order to allow it to execute contingency plans.

The CoJ will advise consumers on the impact of the shutdown and will provide water tanks where necessary.

The utility confirmed that five of the affected meters supplied directly from the F34 pipeline will have water supply immediately upon completion of the work.

They said the Weltervrenden reservoir will take approximately three days to recover fully after the restoration of water supply.

ALSO READ: Rand Water announces a 39.5 hour water shutdown



