PICS: Flooding in Onverwacht in Cullinan

Narissa Subramoney

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department spent most of Tuesday assisting residents in Onverwacht in Cullinan mopping up flooding in the area.

Emergency Services arrived on the scene to find that a wall of a water catchment on a sand mining quarry had burst, flooding multiple houses downstream.

“Residents managed to escape unharmed. Emergency Services assisted some community members who had climbed on rooftops for safety,” said Tshwane Emergency Services (TEM) spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“An assessment is underway to determine the extent of the damages to households contents. The community and owners of the farms are taking part in the assessment,” adds Mabaso.

The Departments of Minerals and Energy Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Services and Social Development have been informed of the incident.

Picture – TEM

