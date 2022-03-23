Centurion road closures due to sinkhole rehabilitation

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Road Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) released a traffic advisory to notify road users to expect road closures on the N1 South bound between N1/R21 (Flying Saucer interchange) and Botha Avenue in Centurion.

This is to allow for rehabilitation work on the sinkhole.

The roadwork’s took effect yesterday, 22 March and will continue until Monday, 28 March.

According to Sanral’s Northern Regional Manager, Progress Hlahla, the closure is required to allow for road marking in the lanes of the southbound carriageway.

“The reconfiguration of the lanes is required to remark the road which has since been increased from three (3) lanes to four (4) to assist in alleviating traffic congestion,” Hlahla said.

Lane closures time period and dates

Tuesday 22 March 2022 at 21h00 to Wednesday 23 March 2022 at 04h00.

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at 21h00 to Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 04h00.

Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 21h00 to Friday, 25 March 2022 at 04h00.

Sunday, 27 March 2022 at 21h00 to Monday, 28 March at 04h00.

Monday, 28 March 2022 at to Tuesday, 29 March 2022 at 04h00.

During this period only two lanes will be open.

According to Sanral motorists should plan their trips according to the new route schedule or use alternative routes; and also alert road users when making use of the roads.

ALSO READ: WATCH :‘Massive sinkhole’ throttles N1 Centurion traffic

36 sinkholes in Centurion

Sinkholes have been affecting Centurion for the past ten years. They do not only cause a great inconvenience for residents, but it also has a negative impact on development and the value of property.

The sinkholes form because of the large deposits of dolomite in the Centurion area.

Heavy rainfall, water and sewer leaks, poor backfill on properties, storm water ponding, shifts caused by landslides, boreholes being drilled and buildings being erected all contribute to the risk of sinkholes forming.

Additional reporting by Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s Odette Venter

ALSO READ: This is how you can report potholes