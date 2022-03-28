Getrude Makhafola
28 Mar 2022
4:25 pm
Local News

PICS: Different licence numbers uncovered after speeding JMPD officer rams car into tree

A JMPD officer allegedly removed the vehicle's licence disc after the home owner alerted them about the different licence numbers.

A JMPD officer driving a state car with different licence numbers, rammed into a tree outside a house in Florida, Johannesburg. Photos: Getrude Makhafola
Any motorist in Johannesburg could have landed in jail for driving a vehicle with two different registration details, but there seems to be different laws for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD). A state car that a JMPD officer was driving early on Monday came to a halt when she rammed into a tree outside a house in Florida on Monday. The peak morning traffic along Albertina Sisulu Road towards Industria West didn’t slow down the cop as she sped by fast, according to witnesses at the scene. With no siren or blue lights on, the female officer sped down...

