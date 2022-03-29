Three people killed in a head-on collision and others seriously injured

Citizen Reporter

A head-on collision killed three people and left others in a critical condition on the R39 near Lothair, yesterday afternoon.

The collision involved a blue VW Polo TSI and a white Audi A3 Sedan with two occupants.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the Polo TSI was travelling from the Ermelo direction towards Lothair when it collided head-on with the Audi A3 travelling from Ermelo to Lothair.

Three occupants in the blue vehicle lost their lives; a 27-year-old woman and two minors, a one-month-old baby and a 13-year-old girl.

“The two occupants from the Audi are said to have sustained some serious injuries. The driver of the Polo as well as two other occupants sustained some serious injuries as well. All injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment,” Brigadier Mohlala said.

This follows a head-on collision that claimed the lives of two people and left three children injured.

The incident involved two bakkies on the R38, approximately 18km outside Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The head-on collision left a man and woman fatally wounded; and two boys and an 11-year-old girl critically injured.

Two dead, one critical after horror crash on N1

Two people died and one sustained serious injuries after an accident on the N1 north highway on 20 March.

The accident took place on the N1 north after Rivonia offramp in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Paramedics reported they found the twisted remains of a vehicle occupying the width of the roadway.

The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway.

On closer inspection medics found two people to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on arrival of the paramedics.

A third person was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to a specialist facility. Paramedics managed to treat and stabilise him on the scene.

