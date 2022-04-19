KZN water supply: some relief for residents after govt supplies Jojo tanks

Siyanda Ndlovu

Flood ravaged communities in parts of KwaZulu-Natal received some much-needed relief after the local government handed over 25 water tankers and 100 Jojo tanks to affected residents on Tuesday.

The eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, Ugu Districts, and Msunduzi Municipality were among the hardest hit flood victims after freshwater supply was interrupted due to infrastructure damage caused by storms.

“The intervention is part of efforts by the provincial government to improve response capacity in these municipalities as they are under immense strain in the wake of the tragic floods that struck the province lately,” said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka in a statement.

“The handover… marks a turning point for communities who previously had little access to fresh water due to the disruption of water supply by the floods.

“The rollout of the water tankers will be emergency relief to communities which do not have access to water as a result of the large-scale destruction of water infrastructure during the floods,” said Hlomuka.

Health facilities not spared the rod

On Saturday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said several healthcare facilities had been affected by flooding that left more than 400 people dead and thousands homeless.

At least 58 healthcare facilities in the eThekwini, iLembe, Ugu, Umgungundlovu, and King Cetshwayo districts were severely affected by the water shortages.

One such facility, Prince Mshiyeni hospital, has been without water for nearly a week.

The contingency reservoir water is also running out fast.

National Health Minister Joe Phaahla described health facilities without water as a “recipe for serious risk”.

“This is a “paradox… because of the backlogs of last week, you have thousands of people who are coming for service and then you don’t have enough water, it’s a recipe for serious risk, infection control and all the services… theatres, x-rays everything,” said Phaahla.

