KZN woman stands by ‘stolen flood donations’ allegations

Northglen News

The Durban North resident who filmed donor aid allegedly being taken from Virginia Airport by eThekwini Municipality staffers, stands by her story that City staff were stealing the hampers.

The video claims that one of the municipality’s employees had stolen donated goods intended for search and rescue workers stationed at Virginia airport.

“The driver was not stealing. She is one of our employees in the Community Participation Unit and is assigned to deliver donation to one of the townships,” said municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.

Speaking to Northglen News on Tuesday, Vanessa Knight, chairman for the Ward 36 Ratepayers Association; said she received a call from a sister of a rescue worker who said they were sleeping in the hangers at the airport and were in need of food and any items which could help.

“Numerous businesses and individuals came on board and sponsored juice, fruit, water and the like for the rescue workers,” she said.

“We received an influx of donations which we knew was going to be too much for the rescue workers alone so we made relief packs for the communities affected by the floods. The rescue staff were to take them with during assignments and hand them out to the different communities,” added Knight.

ALSO READ: What to expect from short-term insurers after the KZN floods

On Monday afternoon she received a call from committee members at the airport who said eThekwini Municipality staff were removing the hampers.

“I immediately went to the airport to see what was happening. I questioned the staff and they couldn’t give me a straight answer as to where the mandate to take the hampers came from,” said Knight.

She said her last resort to stop the City staff was to park her car in front of them and take a video. Eventually the staff left with the hampers, but returned with the goods after about 20 minutes after one of the rescue crew members made call to the municipality.

“I will not retract anything. The staff were taking something that does not belong to them, that is theft. Why did they return it if it was meant for the municipality’s donation drives? ” she asked.

Ward 36 councillor, Shontel de Boer, said several people arrived in NDM marked vehicles to collect the packs and when committee members had queried this action, the staff could not provide them with adequate answers.

“This must be investigated further. On whose authority were the officials instructed to travel to Virginia Airport and load up these donations? If the officials were genuinely there to collect some other donations, why did they not make some simple enquiries as to where those donations may be? If indeed the municipality believes the rescue packs “belong” to the city – why did they return them?” she asked.

“Perhaps it was a case of miscommunication, but surely courteous dialog from the outset would have helped establish what belongs to who. The whole incident has been escalated to our (DA) most senior people, including Members of both the Provincial Legislature and Parliament. There are still many questions and answers that need to be ventilated in this matter. It wont be left to go away,” said de Boer.

This article was republished from Northglen News with permission