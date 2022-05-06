Traffic in Pretoria to be affected by fire Council march to union buildings

Kgomotso Phooko

The streets of Pretoria will be affected by the Fire Professions Council of South Africa’s (FPSP) march taking place on Friday to the Union buildings.

Tshwane Metro Police Communications unit is alerting pedestrians and motorists to be aware of the march set to start at 9 am.

According to the statement, the FPSP demonstrators will gather at corner Kgosi Mampuru street and Madiba street on the said time.

They will demonstrate in the eastbound direction of Madiba Street to the union buildings.

“The purpose of the march is to submit a memorandum to demand permanent employment of all the reservists with more than three months,” read the statement.

These intersections will be affected:

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophie De Bruyn Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lilian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Street

Hamilton Street

Zeederberg Street

Tshwane Metro Police Officers will be deployed to monitor the demonstration and all affected streets.

Motorists are advised to use these alternative routes:

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

Francis Baard street

Struben Street

Boom Street

Nana Sita Street

Park Street

The FPSP demonstrators are expected to disperse by 13:00 after submitting the memorandum of demands.

