Traffic in Pretoria to be affected by fire Council march to union buildings

The streets of Pretoria will be affected by the Fire Professions Council of South Africa’s (FPSP) march taking place on Friday to the Union buildings.
Tshwane Metro Police Communications unit is alerting pedestrians and motorists to be aware of the march set to start at 9 am.
According to the statement, the FPSP demonstrators will gather at corner Kgosi Mampuru street and Madiba street on the said time.
They will demonstrate in the eastbound direction of Madiba Street to the union buildings.
“The purpose of the march is to submit a memorandum to demand permanent employment of all the reservists with more than three months,” read the statement.
These intersections will be affected:
- Kgosi Mampuru Street
- Sophie De Bruyn Street
- Bosman Street
- Paul Kruger Street
- Thabo Sehume Street
- Lilian Ngoyi Street
- Sisulu Street
- Du Toit Street
- Nelson Mandela Drive
- Steve Biko Street
- Hamilton Street
- Zeederberg Street
Tshwane Metro Police Officers will be deployed to monitor the demonstration and all affected streets.
Motorists are advised to use these alternative routes:
- Eskia Mphahlele Drive
- Francis Baard street
- Struben Street
- Boom Street
- Nana Sita Street
- Park Street
The FPSP demonstrators are expected to disperse by 13:00 after submitting the memorandum of demands.
ALSO READ: 15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing his classmate