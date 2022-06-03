WATCH: Woman who threatened to jump off Sandton City mall taken to place of safety

Citizen Reporter

A woman who had been standing on the roof of the Sandton City Mall since early on Friday morning and threatening to jump off was taken to a place of safety in the afternoon.

The mall said she was now in the “care of her family”.

The woman had been on top of the building for hours on Friday, with emergency teams trying to dissuade her from jumping.

Emergency services, security officers and the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) were at the scene.

SADAG said it had activated emergency response teams.

Sandton City said it is operating as normal after the woman was removed from the property, and access to the mall on Alice Lane would soon be reopened. The road had earlier been closed by emergency services.

The mall had earlier tweeted that a “distressed individual is threatening to jump from the building”.

Although Sandton City said it was aware of the woman at 9:45am, eyewitnesses said the woman could be seen on top of the building from as early 7:30am.

Sandton City added that access to the mall on Alice Lane had been restricted as the road was closed.

Sandton City suicides

Last year, two women jumped to their deaths at Sandton City in separate incidents.

On Saturday, 27 November, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene after jumping from the building.

This followed another suicide in October, when a 19-year-old matriculant jumped to her death from the eighth floor of the property.