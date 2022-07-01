Local News

Pietermaritzburg man robbed and shot dead in front of wife and son

A Dambuza family is struggling to pick up the pieces after witnessing the murder of their breadwinner.

Mathew Madukufamba (50) was shot dead in his Dambuza home by four robbers on Wednesday.