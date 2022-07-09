PICS: 9-year-old’s head crushed by trailer tire in freak accident

Citizen Reporter

A Paarl family have been left devastated after their 9-year-old tragically lost his life in a freak accident on Friday.

The boy fell off the back of a vehicle on a Farm in the Lusignan area in Paarl, and landed with his head under the trailer tire.

Despite DFW Emergency medical volunteers’ prompt response, nothing could be done to save the child’s life.

Pictures: Drakenstein Farm Watch

Upon arrival on the scene, The Emergency Medical Services (Ems) and ER24 Ambulance staff confirmed the 9-year-old’s death.

According to the Drakenstein Farm Watch, the 9-year-old lost his balance and this is what caused him to land underneath the tire of the trailer.

Police will, however, investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the child.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

