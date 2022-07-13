Watch: Mouse shopping for groceries at V&A store – Pick n Pay responds

Narissa Subramoney

A video of a mouse, seemingly collecting ingredients for his family’s dinner inside a deli in the V&A Waterfront Pick n Pay outlet has resurfaced online, causing some to gag on their cold meat.

The mouse can be seen strolling across a chunky slab of pastrami, occasionally stopping to nibble on the meat.

What’s worse, the deli assistant in the background is blissfully unaware of the presence of the rodent sampling what would ordinarily be delicious cold meat slices.

Even Pick'N Pay feeling the petrol price. pic.twitter.com/nT7sTJb4OZ — ???????? ???????????????? (@Tjijamua) July 13, 2022

Pick n Pay has since responded to disgusted social media users, saying it’s an old video that has just recently resurfaced.

“This issue has been addressed and the necessary steps have been taken to ensure that this shop is safe for shopping,” said the retailer in a recent tweet.

Hi, this is an old post which is making its rounds. This issue has been addressed and the necessary steps have been taken to ensure that this shop is safe for shopping.— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) July 13, 2022

The video, which is also receiving lots of attention on the TikTok streets, received mixed reactions.

Users, while disgusted with the poor hygiene, had some hilarious responses. See below.

Some users speculated if this was the work of competitors.

“I bet you Woolies sent him,” commented Andréa Katzeff, while shash769 wondered if the ‘video was taken by a trained Spar employee.’

And Checkers South Africa even decided to join in and have a go at their competition, responding: “It’s okay, he’s just testing the quality.”

Meanwhile, @alice4444443 took a swipe at the oblivious deli employee. “She’s looking at you like, ‘Would you like something from our rodent-infested deli?'”

NOW READ: McFroggie: Family shocked by gruesome surprise on McDonald’s burger