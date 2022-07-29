News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Local News
News
»
South Africa
»
Local News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Jul 2022
10:41 am
Eyewitness’s first-person account of N3 truck crash
Citizen Reporter
Earlier this month 12 people died when a truck hit a taxi in the same area.
Images of the truck accident on the N3 near Town Hill that happened on Wednesday night.