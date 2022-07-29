Local News

29 Jul 2022
PICS: Three school children killed, 13 injured, in KZN taxi crash

A pressure bag was needed to lift the taxi off the body of one of the children, who was trapped under the wreckage.

Three school children were killed, and 13 other people were injured, in a taxi crash in Inanda on Thursday afternoon.

