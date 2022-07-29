News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Local News
News
»
South Africa
»
Local News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Jul 2022
11:49 am
PICS: Three school children killed, 13 injured, in KZN taxi crash
Citizen Reporter
A pressure bag was needed to lift the taxi off the body of one of the children, who was trapped under the wreckage.
Three school children were killed, and 13 other people were injured, in a taxi crash in Inanda on Thursday afternoon.
Read more on these topics
Inanda