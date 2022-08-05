Alex Japho Matlala
5 Aug 2022
4:02 am
Local News

‘This is like a stokvel’: Limpopo council’s dodgy secrets

Alex Japho Matlala

A case of fraud against a municipality in the Sekhukhune region was registered at the local police station.

Picture: iStock
It looks as though some dodgy operators in municipalities in Limpopo have come up with a new scam to make money – secretly “borrowing” municipal money to make interest off it. The Citizen can reveal that police in Limpopo are investigating allegations of fraud in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality in the Sekhukhune region. According to information, a high-ranking official from the municipality allegedly deposited R134,000 into an account belonging to someone not on the municipal payroll or doing business with the council. ALSO READ: Fraud allegations rock Sekhukhune municipality as agency investigated The transfer happened on 6 May. Later...

