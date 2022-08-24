Lions on the loose in Ulundi: Big cats escape from Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park

Citizen Reporter

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is continuing with its search for the lions that escaped from the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park last week.

As of Wednesday morning it was unclear how many lions were outside the reserve.

According to the mayor of Ulundi Municipality, Wilson Ntshangase, there were reports of lions that were spotted crossing the R66 road, near Intibane Lodge, on Tuesday.

Ntshangase has since warned residents to refrain from walking and jogging towards Ulundi 19 to until these lions are captured.

He said a search for these lions was conducted on Tuesday using a chopper but they were not found. However, tracks were found inside Intibane Lodge and Sweet Home Bush Camp, which is near Ulundi 19.

Ntshangase said upon search, a carcass of cow was also discovered and it was suspected it had been killed by the lions.

“The meat was still fresh and according to the experts. It looks like it was bitten during the night or early in the morning. Search will continue using the trained dogs,” said Ntshangase.

He said also called upon councillors for wards near where the lions were spotted to inform residents. He said dangerous wild animals escaping the park to areas where people live is not a good thing.

“We hope Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife will find these lions. I sympathise with all the families that are affected by this, who’ve lost their family members, livestock and other valuable things. I urge residents to be extra careful during this time,” said Ntshangase.

Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, said they could not confirm how many lions were out of the park.

“We are still searching for them. We however don’t think the cow that the mayor says was killed by the lions was indeed killed by the lions because of how it was eaten. We suspect it might have been a hyena,” said Mntambo.

Meeting to discuss lion attacks

The KwaZulu-Natal’s Conservation and Environment Affairs Portfolio Committee is set to hold meeting and a press briefing to address the issue of lion attacks on communities.

The meeting will be at the KZN Sharks Board offices, in uMhlanga, on Saturday morning.

Other stakeholders invited to be part of the meeting include the traditional authorities of Ukhukho and Mlaba, the management of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife as well as community representatives who had petitioned the KZN Legislature on this matter.